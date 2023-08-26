Army Foils Attempt To Revive Terrorism In Bandipora Of Kashmir; 3 Terrorists Arrested

Jammu and Kashmir police today claimed to have busted a terror module in Bandipora and recovered arms and ammunition from the terror associates. A police spokesman said, “Police along with 26 Assam Rifles and 3rd BN CRPF busted a terror module in North Kashmir’s Bandipora and successfully foiled the nefarious designs of Pakistan-based terror handlers in reviving the terrorists in the district."

On 25th of August, based on specific input generated by J&K police about the movement of a hybrid terrorist, a checkpoint was established by the joint party in the Dardgund area, the jurisdiction of PS Pethkoot. At the checkpoint, a suspicious person, who on noticing the joint party, tried to flee but he was apprehended tactfully. Upon being searched, 1 pistol, 1 pistol magazine, 8 rounds & other incriminating material were recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Shafayat Zubair Rishi of Nesbal Sumbal.

During questioning, the accused disclosed that he was on his way to collect a cache of arms & ammunition from a lady identified as Munira Begum wife of the killed terrorist & area commander Yousuf Choupan in the Pazalpora area. Pertinently, the accused was in touch with Pak-based terror handler Mushtaq Ahmad Mir who was exfiltrated to Pak in 1999 and was working on revival of terrorists in the district. He was also involved in the year 2000 Kothibagh IED blast in which 14 people including 12 police personnel were killed & had remained associated with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and later on with terror outfit Al-Badr. Shafayat Zubair Rishi is also involved in burning an Army vehicle in Sumbal in 2009 and is out on bail in the said case.



Furthermore, on the disclosure of Munira Begum, a cache of arms & ammunition including 1 AK-47 rifle, 3 magazines, 90 rounds and 01 pen pistol that was to be delivered to Shafait Reshi was recovered from the nearby forest area. During questioning, it also figured that Munira had also gone to Pakistan twice. Moreover, Shafayat Rishi also admitted that he was about to receive 47 lakhs for the revival of terrorism in the area.

Meanwhile, in two more anti-terror operations, Kupwara Police along with the Army has arrested three terrorist associates. In a significant joint operation, the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with 28 Rashtriya Rifles apprehended two terrorist associates affiliated with the Laskar-e-Taiba in Kupwara. The operation led to the recovery of five hand grenades of Pakistan and China origin from the suspects.

Acting on credible information received, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army 28 RR launched an operation to intercept two terrorist associates who had procured a consignment from an unidentified individual in Kupwara. The individuals were traced to be moving towards village Shatmuqam, with instructions received from Laskar-e-Taiba commander Ghulam Rasool alias Rafia Rasool, originally a resident of Chandigam Lolab and now based in PoK. The apprehended individuals were identified as Zubair Ahmad Shah Peerzada and Peerzada Mubashir Yousf, both residents of Shatmuqam, Lolab, Kupwara. The security forces successfully nabbed the suspects as they attempted to flee.

Five hand grenades and three mobile phones were recovered from the apprehended individuals. Initial investigations suggest that the duo had been given the assignment of selecting local targets who are involved in disseminating government schemes in the area. They had also shared photographs indicating potential targets to their handlers.

These successful operations underscore the relentless efforts of the security forces to maintain peace and security in the region.