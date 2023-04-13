Army Foils Infiltration Attempt, Shoots Down Drone Near LOC

J&K: A drone from Pakistan was brought down by security forces as it crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, and a massive search operation has been launched in the area, officials said on Thursday. Officials said that five magazines of AK-47 rifles, 131 rounds of fire, Rs 2 lakh in cash, and other items have been recovered from the packet attached to the drone. Army officials said 1030 hours, a buzzing sound of a drone was heard by locals of the Sunderbani area.

Subsequently, they informed the army and Police. In a joint search operation around 2345 hours, they said, the drone along with “consignment” was recovered. They said that preliminary investigations suggest that the drone fell after hitting a tree or hill. The location from where the drone was recovered is approximately 2-3 km from the Line of Control, they said.

Two lakhs of Indian Currency comprised four bundles of Rs 50000 each of Rs 500 denominations. Besides, 131 rounds, 5 Magazines and as many slings, and a Hexa-copter having four batteries were recovered, said an army official.

Defense ministry-based spokesperson in Jammu also confirmed the recovery of the drone along with the consignment. Earlier last Sunday an infiltration attempt was foiled and one intruder was killed while two were captured alive when they were trying to come to this side with huge narcotics. Army spokesperson said "01 intruders killed and 02 captured alive with injuries. All three are said to be part of cross border narco-terror module.

Three bags with fourteen packets of Narcotics weighing approx 17 kgs, Pakistan currency, some documents, and eatables have been recovered. During preliminary questioning the two intruders who have been apprehended alive, have claimed that they (all three) are residents of Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (POJK) and belong to Maidan Mohalla, village Chanjal. Further investigations are underway.

Drones smuggling in arms, cash, and narcotics have become a big concern for security officials in both international and Line of Control border zones. According to officials, repeated attempts are being made to drop this material in order to feed terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.