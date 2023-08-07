Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J&K's Poonch; One Terrorist Killed

Poonch/Jammu: A terrorist was gunned down in a gunfight as Army troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday scuttled an infiltration attempt from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The alert troops in the Degwar sector noticed the movement of some terrorists attempting to sneak into this side under the cover of darkness in the early hours of the day and engaged them in an encounter, the officials said.

They said one terrorist was gunned down but his body was yet to be retrieved from the scene. Sharing more information, Jammu-based defence PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said an army ambush party established contact with terrorists in Garhi battalion area around 2 AM.

"Infiltration bid was foiled in Poonch, in a joint operation by Indian Army and J&K Police in the early hours today. Two terrorists were engaged by the joint teams of the Indian Army and J&K Police. One terrorist fell down immediately, and the second terrorist tried to run back, engaged and hit and was seen falling down near LoC. Operation is still underway," Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, PRO (Defence) Jammu said.



#UPDATE | J&K: Infiltration bid foiled in Poonch, in a joint operation by Indian Army and J&K Police in the early hours today. Two terrorists were engaged by the joint teams of the Indian Army and J&K Police. One terrorist fell down immediately, and the second terrorist tried to… https://t.co/BlKMKtcv22 — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023

The whole area has been cordoned off and a massive search operation is underway.

Further details are awaited.