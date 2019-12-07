Army gets 306 officers after Indian Military Academy passing out parade; Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana top three states

Dehradun: The Indian Military Academy's 142nd passing out parade was held on Saturday (December 7) in Dehradun. Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was the Chief guest for the event in which 377 cadets marched together on the beats of the drum and took an oath to safeguard the country.

The passing out parade was held on the day which is marked as the Armed Forces Flag Day. India would now get 306 new army jawans in which 283 are in the 145 REG category and 128 in the TGC category. States of Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand and Haryana got the highest number of cadets with 56, 19 and 39 respectively.

Here's the complete list:

Nine neighbouring countries of India including Afghanistan, Bhutan, Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka will also get a total of 71 news cadets after completing their training in the IMA.

Encouraging the new cadets, Union Minister Rajnath Singh said while addressing the young force, "When you were walking in front of my eyes with your measured and padded steps, I was seeing a picture of a safe and golden India in you. Your ability to walk step by step and shoulder to shoulder helps in achieving any major goal. This ability makes our army and armed forces strong,''

Singh also mentioned about Pakistan and said, "Pakistan has made terrorism its state policy. They have fought four wars and lost all of them but they are a strange neighbour and not mending its ways. So, you (cadets who are passing out) have to prepare yourself to face terrorism."

Paying tribute to the 26/11 martyred Singh said, "The 166 people who died in 26/11 attack and their families will get justice on the day when those who carried out the attack will be brought to their final conclusion.''

The Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry regiment were seen sharing their proud moments with families after passing out parade.

The traffic route from Balliwala Chowk to Kamala palace, in Dehradun, was kept diverted from 7 am to 1.30 pm.