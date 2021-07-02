Army jawan, 3 Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Srinagar: At least three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists and an Army jawan were killed during an encounter between the ultras and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Hanjin village in Rajpora area of the district, following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

One soldier was injured in the initial exchange of firing with terrorists, the official said, adding that the jawan succumbed to injuries at a hospital here.

The official said reinforcements were rushed to the area and in the exchange of firing, three terrorists were killed.

The identities of the slain ultras were being ascertained, he said, adding that they belonged to Lashkar-e-Toiba group.

The operation is going on and further details were awaited, he added.

