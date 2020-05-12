Army jawan battling lung cancer gets infected with coronavirus, commits suicide at Delhi's Cantt hospital

New Delhi: A jawan, who was admitted at Army's Base Hospital in Delhi Cantt, which is dedicated to coronavirus COVID-19 patients, committed suicide by hanging from a tree at the hospital premises.

The deceased, 31-year-old was also battling lung cancer and hailed from Maharashtra'a Sangli. He was posted as signal man at Rajasthan's Alwar.

On May 5, he was admitted to Delhi-based Army Base hospital after he tested positive of coronavirus.

The police has sent the jawan's body for post mortem and informed his kin.