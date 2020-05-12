हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

Army jawan battling lung cancer gets infected with coronavirus, commits suicide at Delhi's Cantt hospital

A jawan, who was admitted at Army's Base Hospital in Delhi Cantt, which is dedicated to coronavirus COVID-19 patients, committed suicide by hanging from a tree at the hospital premises. 

Army jawan battling lung cancer gets infected with coronavirus, commits suicide at Delhi&#039;s Cantt hospital
File Photo

New Delhi: A jawan, who was admitted at Army's Base Hospital in Delhi Cantt, which is dedicated to coronavirus COVID-19 patients, committed suicide by hanging from a tree at the hospital premises. 

The deceased, 31-year-old was also battling lung cancer and hailed from Maharashtra'a Sangli. He was posted as signal man at Rajasthan's Alwar. 

On May 5, he was admitted to Delhi-based Army Base hospital after he tested positive of coronavirus. 

The police has sent the jawan's body for post mortem and informed his kin. 

Tags:
Indian ArmySuicidecrimeCoronavirusCOVID-19Army HospitalDelhi cantt
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi's address to nation LIVE: COVID-19 lockdown, economy in focus
  • 70,756Confirmed
  • 2,293Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4211724Confirmed
  • 284819Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M59S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, May 12, 2020