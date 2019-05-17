close

Shopian encounter

Army jawan injured in Shopian encounter dies

Six terrorists and a civilian were killed in two encounters in Shopian and Pulwama districts in the state on Thursday. 

Srinagar: An Army jawan, who was injured in an encounter with terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, has succumbed, police said.

"The injured Army jawan Rohit Kumar Yadav has succumbed at the hospital and attained martyrdom," a police spokesman said.

Yadav had suffered grievous injuries during a gun battle with three terrorists in Handew area of Shopian on Thursday. All three terrorists were killed.

The spokesman identified the slain terrorists as Yawar Ahmad Dar, Shakeel Ahmad Dar and Ishtiyaq Bhat. They were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

"As per police records, Yawar Dar was involved in planning and executing series of terror attacks in the area and many other civilian atrocities. He was involved in the terror attack on Zainpora Police Guard last year in which four policemen were martyred," he said.

Six terrorists and a civilian were killed in two encounters in Shopian and Pulwama districts in the state on Thursday. Two soldiers including Yadav were also killed in the operations.

