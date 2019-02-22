हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Himachal Pradesh

Army jawan killed in Himachal Pradesh avalanche cremated; five others still missing

Six jawans of the Army's 7 JAK Rifles -- four from Himachal Pradesh and one each from Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir -- were buried under the avalanche that occurred near the Shipki La border outpost in Kinnaur district around 11 AM on Wednesday. Kumar's body was recovered on the same day.

Army jawan killed in Himachal Pradesh avalanche cremated; five others still missing

Shimla: The last rites of Army jawan Rakesh Kumar, who was killed in an avalanche near Shipki La Wednesday, was performed in his native village in Himachal Pradesh on Friday even as five others trapped in the snow are still untraceable, officials said.

Six jawans of the Army's 7 JAK Rifles -- four from Himachal Pradesh and one each from Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir -- were buried under the avalanche that occurred near the Shipki La border outpost in Kinnaur district around 11 AM on Wednesday. Kumar's body was recovered on the same day.

The search operation could not carried out on Thursday due to bad weather. Meanwhile, a fresh avalanche of about 120 metres in length and 20 metres in height hit the Tinku Nullah area in Kinnaur district on Friday, district public relations officer Mamta Negi said, adding that no loss of life or property was reported.

Kumar's mortal remains were consigned to flames in Bilaspur district by his son, Manish, officials said. Thousands of people, including from neighbouring areas, paid their last respects to Kumar at the Ghumarpur village crematorium.

Kumar's body was airlifted from Pooh in Kinnaur district to Bilaspur at 12.10 pm, Negi said.

A ceremony in the honour of the jawan was held in Kinnaur, where Army, civil and police officers paid their last respects to him, she said.

Over 200 personnel of the Army, General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), police and the home guard have been deployed in the search operation, Negi said. 

Tags:
Himachal PradeshHimachal Pradesh avalancheShipki La avalanche
Next
Story

SC to hear on February 26 pleas seeking review of Rafale verdict

Must Watch

PT4M25S

DNA: Non Stop News, 22 February, 2019