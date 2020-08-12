Army jawan martyred, one terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

One Army jawan was martyred and one terrorist was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday (August 12).

"One soldier lost his life in action in the ongoing Pulwama encounter. One AK along with grenades, pouches & other war like stores recovered. Search operation underway," said Chinar Corps, Indian Army.

The killed terrorist is identified as Azad Ahmad Lone of Pulwama. He was a Hizbul Mujahideen commander and wanted in several terror acts including killing of Jammu and Kashmir police Head constable Anoop Singh on May 22 2020 when a joint Naka of Police and CRPF was fired upon by this terrorists.

A joint operation was launched by Jammu and Kashmir police, 53 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF after the police received specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. Sources told Zee Media that during the cordon and search operation at Kamrazipora in Pulwama, a brief exchange of fire happened between terrorists and security forces. Soon more reinforcements were called and cordon was intensified to nab the terrorists but when the security forces approached towards orchards where the terrorists were hiding the terrorists opened fire at them.

The exchange of fire started at around 3 AM and the injured Army jawan was shifted to Army hospital in Srinagar for treatment.