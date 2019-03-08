Army jawan reportedly kidnapped by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district

An Army jawan has reportedly been kidnapped by terrorists from his residence on Friday evening in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to news agency ANI, the jawan, identified as Mohammad Yaseen, belongs to the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) unit. He was kidnapped from his residence in Qazipora Chadoora in the district.

According to news agency PTI, the Jammu and Kashmir Police suspect that he has been kidnapped by a terror group. The family of Yaseen informed the police that some people came to their house and took him away.

Yaseen had come home on a vacation. Efforts are on to locate his whereabouts, said officials.

JAKLI is an infantry regiment of the Indian Army.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited on this story.

The incident comes several months after Rifleman Aurangzeb was kidnapped and killed by terrorists when he was on his way back home on June 14 to celebrate Eid. He belonged to the 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR).

His bullet-riddled body was found after several hours later at Gussu village, about 10 km from Kalampora, in Pulwama district. His killing triggered widespread outrage. He was laid to rest with full state honours and hundreds of people attend his last rites in Poonch.

Aurangzeb had taken a lift from a private vehicle outside his camp in Shopian but was being tracked by terrorists, who stopped the car and abducted him a few kilometres away.