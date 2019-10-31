close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

Army Major General to face court-martial for sharing porn clips with female NCC cadets

Sources added that the girl cadets, who were sent vulgar clips by the Major General, approached the senior officers to register their complaint and then an inquiry was ordered in this case.

Army Major General to face court-martial for sharing porn clips with female NCC cadets

A Major General of the Indian Army is set to face a court-martial for allegedly sending porn clips to young girls of National Cadet Corps (NCC). "The officer was posted in the western part of the country where his responsibilities included looking after girl cadets of the National Cadet Corps. During this posting, he used to share pornographic video clips with the girl cadets," highly-placed Army sources told ANI.

Sources added that the girl cadets, who were sent vulgar clips by the Major General, approached the senior officers to register their complaint and then an inquiry was ordered in this case. "The officer is due to retire soon but he will be attached to a formation applying section 123 of the Army Act under which personnel can be tried even after their retirement," the sources said.

In the last few years, the Indian Army has been taking strict action against cases of moral turpitude and adultery. In August 2019, a Major General was court-martialled for allegedly sexually harassing a lady officer. The Major General in the Assam Rifles in the northeast was dismissed from service and his pension was also cancelled. The court-martial proceedings against the guilty Major General were confirmed by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat.

Live TV

Another officer had faced strict action for having illicit relations with the wife of a fellow officer. It is learnt that more than six officers have been court-martialled in the last two years for their involvement in moral turpitude and corruption.

Tags:
Indian ArmyMajor GeneralNCC cadetsvulgar clips
Next
Story

First of its kind job helpline for unemployed youth launched in Punjab

Must Watch

PT17M2S

19 Ki 19 Kahaniyaan: Watch Top 19 stories of the day