Army Major General to face court-martial for sharing porn clips with female NCC cadets

A Major General of the Indian Army is set to face a court-martial for allegedly sending porn clips to young girls of National Cadet Corps (NCC). "The officer was posted in the western part of the country where his responsibilities included looking after girl cadets of the National Cadet Corps. During this posting, he used to share pornographic video clips with the girl cadets," highly-placed Army sources told ANI.

Sources added that the girl cadets, who were sent vulgar clips by the Major General, approached the senior officers to register their complaint and then an inquiry was ordered in this case. "The officer is due to retire soon but he will be attached to a formation applying section 123 of the Army Act under which personnel can be tried even after their retirement," the sources said.

In the last few years, the Indian Army has been taking strict action against cases of moral turpitude and adultery. In August 2019, a Major General was court-martialled for allegedly sexually harassing a lady officer. The Major General in the Assam Rifles in the northeast was dismissed from service and his pension was also cancelled. The court-martial proceedings against the guilty Major General were confirmed by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat.

Another officer had faced strict action for having illicit relations with the wife of a fellow officer. It is learnt that more than six officers have been court-martialled in the last two years for their involvement in moral turpitude and corruption.