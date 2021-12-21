हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Line of control

Army objects to ‘unwarranted construction’ by Pakistan Rangers along LoC in Teetwal sector

The local police officer of the area confirmed the incident of illegal construction at about 500 meters on the Pakistan side.

File Photo

Srinagar: The Indian Army has objected to a ‘construction’ being started by Pakistan Rangers along the Line of Control in the Teetwal sector of Kupwara district of north Kashmir.

He said “After noticing the unusual construction at LoC in Teetwal area the locals informed the Indian Army official and police. After that, the Indian Army objected to the unusual activity of construction by Pakistan Rangers close to the border. It showed displeasure and asked the Pakistan Rangers to stop the unwarranted construction using loudspeakers.”

A police officer said the ‘construction’ has stopped in the area. “They had started constructing some structure on the other side of the border which fell within 500-metre range from this side,” said the officer.

“As a general protocol, no side is allowed to do any sort of construction unless either of the sides is intimated in advance,” he added.

It was not, however, immediately known whether it was a bunker or any hutment. The Army is yet to release an official statement on the incident.

Line of controlIndian ArmyPakistan RangersJammu and Kashmir
