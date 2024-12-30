Army Officer Assaulted After Food Poisoning At NCC Camp In Kerala



On December 23, over 80 cadets from the 21st Kerala Battalion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) were hospitalized after a suspected food poisoning incident at a training camp in Thrikkakara, Kerala.

The cadets, who were attending the camp at KMM College, began showing symptoms shortly after consuming food during the camp. Medical teams were quickly called in, and the affected cadets were treated for food-related illnesses.

In the aftermath of the food poisoning incident, two local political figures, identified as a local Councillor and a leader from the Left party, entered the camp premises and were reportedly involved in an altercation with the camp’s senior staff.

The men, along with others, allegedly barged into the camp and assaulted Lt Colonel Karnail Singh, a senior Army officer with the NCC.

Shocking Video of Assault

A video surfaced showing the violent confrontation. In the footage, Lt Colonel Singh is seen being shoved against a wall by one of the men, who grabs him by the throat.

Another man pins the officer against the wall, while Lt Colonel Singh attempts to push him away in self-defense. In a disturbing moment, a man dressed in a blue t-shirt pulls out what appears to be a knife and threatens the officer.

The altercation continued until a police officer, who was present at the scene, intervened. The cop pushed one of the assailants away and tried to de-escalate the situation. Despite the intervention, Lt Colonel Singh sustained injuries to his neck and back as a result of the assault.

The authorities are looking into the cause of the food poisoning that affected the cadets, as well as the reasons behind the violent altercation at the camp.