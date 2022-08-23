Srinagar: Army personnel are shown in a viral video allegedly assaulting a citizen. "We are reviewing facts," the Army claims. In response to an incident in Nowgam Chowk Srinagar, Srinagar police said that they have registered a case for voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint following an incident in which “some army personnel in uniform reportedly beat one civilian while another personnel present also got involved in a minor fight” at Nowgam Chowk Srinagar.”

“Today afternoon an incident came to notice wherein some army personnel in uniform reportedly beat one civilian while another personnel present also got involved in a minor fight at Nowgam chowk,” SSP Srinagar Rakesh Bhalwal said in a statement.

“On receipt of this information, cognisance of the incident was taken and a case under FIR number 116/2022 under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) of IPC was registered in Nowgam Police station. “Investigation has been taken up,” SSP said.

The brief police statement came after a video that was widely shared on social media by many users, including the head of the National Conference, who stated: “Such behaviour from the army is highly unwarranted.” A load carrier driver and some uniformed guys are seen fighting in the footage. Suddenly, personnel rushes to the scene and violently smacks the person near his neck a few times.

Meanwhile, the Army in a statement said “A video has gone viral on social media showing an altercation between IA and civilians. ChinarCorps is checking the veracity of the video. Prima facie appears to be an old video, deliberately posted to tarnish the image of Armed Forces.”