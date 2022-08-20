Srinagar: Jammu Kashmir Police claimed to have arrested two Hybrid terrorists in North Kashmir's Handwara. SP Handwara Sheeba Qasba said, “On Aug 4, 2022, joint parties of Police, Army 21 RR and 92 Bn CRPF had arrested three hybrid militants in Handwara and recovered arms and ammunition from them. FIR No. 213/2022 u/s 13 UAPA and 7/25 Arms Act has been registered at Police Station Handwara and an investigation has been initiated.”

She added, “Based on leads developed during the investigation, the role of two more individuals emerged in the conspiracy to carry out terror acts.” Police identified them as Aijaz Ahmad Bhat aka Hilal, and Naseer Ahmad Mir.

Image credits: Syed Khalid Hussain

They have been arrested and based on their disclosure, a cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered by a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army 21RR and 92 Bn CRPF, he said. The recovery includes two pistols, four pistol magazines and fifty-eight pistol rounds, and six grenades. Further investigation in the matter is underway, reads the statement.