NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Jammu and Kashmir police arrests two hybrid terrorists with arms and ammunition in Handwara

The terrorists have been arrested and a cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered by a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and CRPF.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 12:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • 2 terrorists were arrested, and arms and ammunitions were seized by J-K police
  • FIR under Arms Act has been registered at Police Station in Handwara
  • Investigation is undergoing according to the police

Trending Photos

Jammu and Kashmir police arrests two hybrid terrorists with arms and ammunition in Handwara

Srinagar: Jammu Kashmir Police claimed to have arrested two Hybrid terrorists in North Kashmir's Handwara. SP Handwara Sheeba Qasba said, “On Aug 4, 2022, joint parties of Police, Army 21 RR and 92 Bn CRPF had arrested three hybrid militants in Handwara and recovered arms and ammunition from them. FIR No. 213/2022 u/s 13 UAPA and 7/25 Arms Act has been registered at Police Station Handwara and an investigation has been initiated.”

She added, “Based on leads developed during the investigation, the role of two more individuals emerged in the conspiracy to carry out terror acts.” Police identified them as Aijaz Ahmad Bhat aka Hilal, and Naseer Ahmad Mir.

Image Credits: Syed Khalid Hussain

Image credits: Syed Khalid Hussain

Also Read: Centre v/s J&K leaders: Kashmir political parties unite against ‘agenda of BJP’

They have been arrested and based on their disclosure, a cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered by a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army 21RR and 92 Bn CRPF, he said. The recovery includes two pistols, four pistol magazines and fifty-eight pistol rounds, and six grenades. Further investigation in the matter is underway, reads the statement.

Live Tv

Jammu and KashmirTerroristsarms and ammunitionsJK policeArmyCRPF

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over Sanna Marin's party?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: AAP's 'addiction of power' on new liquor policy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Doctors' hearts swing On Dolo?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?