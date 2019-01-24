हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Army porter injured in Pakistan firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Army porter injured in Pakistan firing in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Rajouri

Jammu: An army porter was injured on Thursday when Pakistani troops fired heavy mortar shells and small arms targeting forwards posts and civilian areas along the Line of Control (LoC) Jammu and Kashmir's in Rajouri district, officials said.

A Defence spokesperson said the Pakistan Army fired small arms and mortar shells in Sunderbani Sector starting 09.15 am.

In the breach of the truce, one army porter was injured in Nowshera sector this evening. He was shifted to the hospital, the official said.

The spokesperson said the Indian Army was retaliating strongly and effectively. 

The Pakistani troops have targeted civilian areas close to the International Border and the LoC on 17 days this month. 

They had fired mortar bombs and small arms at forwards posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Poonch district on Wednesday.

Pakistanceasefire violationJammu and KashmirRajouri
