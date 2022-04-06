Army Recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for over 180 vacancies announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in, know details

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Candidates looking to work with the Indian Army need to hurry up as today (April 6, 2022) is the last day to apply for over 180 vacancies.

Applications have been invited from unmarried male, unmarried female Engineering Graduates and from the Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who died in harness for a grant of the Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army. The detailed notification is available on the Indian Army's official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The Course will commence in October 2022 at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

For SSC(Tech) - 175

For SSCW(Tech) - 14

For Widows of Defence Personnel - 02

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

​Candidates should have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or should be in the final year of the Engineering Degree course.

Army Recruitment 2022: Age limit

SSC (Tech) and SSCW(Tech): 20 to 27 years as on October 1, 2022 (Candidates born between 02 Oct 1995 and 01 Oct 2002, both days inclusive).

For widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel: A maximum of 35 years of age as on October 1, 2022.

Indian Army Jobs: How to apply

Candidates need to apply ONLINE at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Jobs: Last date

Interested candidates can apply till 3 PM (April 6).

Candidates are advised to keep checking the Indian Army's official website for the latest updates.

