Army soldiers to get distance learning courses by University of Kashmir

Srinagar: Indian Army soldiers will now be able to get distance learning courses offered by University of Kashmir. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed between the Srinagar-based University and Chinar Corps on Monday (November 8).

As per the MoU, the soldiers of Indian Army posted in Kashmir will be able to seek admission to various courses being offered by the Directorate of Distance Education, University of Kashmir.

The type of courses being made available to Army personnel range from six-month certificate courses to one-year diploma courses and two-year postgraduate courses.

A total of 18 courses are presently available for enrolment by the Army personnel which will be increased in time.

After the formal signing of the MoU, Professor Talat Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, UoK addressed the gathering and emphasised the significance of long-term MoU which will benefit the soldiers posted in Kashmir.

Thereafter, Lieutenant General D P Pandey in his address praised the milestone achieved in the field of education, which will empower the soldiers of the Chinar Corps in performing their duties in a challenging environment.

Speaking on the occasion, Pandey said that “the University of Kashmir, with its rich heritage, culture and academia, will provide a one of the kind opportunity for army personnel and civil defence employees of Chinar Corps to pursue higher educational qualifications, domain specialization and subject matter expertise”.

The courses featured in the MoU includes MA/ MSc (Maths), MA (English), MA (Urdu), MA (Education) among 2-year courses and Computer Applications, Web designing, Cyber Law, Tourism Management) etc in PG Diploma courses.

