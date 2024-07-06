Army Trooper Succumbs to Injuries in Kulgam Encounter; Anti-Terror Operation Underway in South Kashmir

Kashmir: An army trooper who was injured in the initial exchange of fire in Kulgam succumbed to his injuries in a hospital. An anti-terrorist operation is underway in the Kulgam area of South Kashmir. Police officials said that during the initial exchange of fire, one army soldier who was critically injured succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.

The encounter started between terrorists and security forces in the Mudergham area of Kulgam earlier today, after the forces launched a search operation in the area, following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists. A soldier lost his life as security forces and terrorists were engaged in gunfights at two places in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

The first gunfight took place in Modergam village of the south Kashmir district after security forces launched a cordon and search operation there following specific inputs about the presence of terrorists, the officials said. The terrorists opened fire at the security forces and an encounter broke out. The officials said a soldier of the Indian Army sustained fatal injuries in the exchange of fire. In another gunfight, contact with terrorists was established in the Frisal Chinnigam area of Kulgam.

"Police and security forces are on job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.