close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Army's recruitment drive in Jammu and Kashmir on October 3-4

Lt General KJS Dhillon on Saturday informed that a fresh army recruitment drive in Kashmir Valley will take place on October 3 and 4.

Army&#039;s recruitment drive in Jammu and Kashmir on October 3-4

Srinagar: Lt General KJS Dhillon on Saturday informed that a fresh army recruitment drive in Kashmir Valley will take place on October 3 and 4.

"For Youth of Kashmir, Governor has announced a lot of schemes. Army has taken the first initiative and started recruitment drive in Kashmir Valley with more than 3,000 vacancies. The first recruitment will start on 3-4 October. Prior to that, 15 days of training will be imparted so that the boys can compete and get recruited. We are working on some more vacancies and will announce in the future," he told reporters here.

Live TV

Dhillon also stated that young children from the Valley were taken for a tour to Delhi, Ajmer Sharif, and Jaipur so that they get exposure to developments in technology and other spheres.

"As a continuation of our efforts to expose the children of the valley to developments in technology and other spheres, they were taken for a tour to Delhi, Ajmer Sharif, and Jaipur. It was an overall personality development tour," he said.
 

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirArmyArmy Recruitment Drive
Next
Story

UP CM Yogi Adityanath, ministers to attend second session on leadership at IIM-Lucknow on Sunday

Must Watch

PT3M53S

Resentment in People over the new Motor Vehicle Act in Bihar