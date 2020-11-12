Arnab Goswami dares Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray after getting Interim bail from Supreme Court

New Delhi: After getting interim bail in Anvay Naik abetment to suicide case from the Supreme Court with a bail bond of Rs 50,000, Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was seen in the familiar environs of the TV newsroom on Wednesday (November 11) evening, hitting out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for arresting him in a 'fake' case.

After a week in judicial custody, Arnab Goswami challenged Maharashtra Chief Minister, "Uddhav Thackeray, listen to me. You lost. You have been defeated."

Soon after his release from Taloja jail near Mumbai around 8.30 pm, Arnab Goswami (47) drove to the Lower Parel studio of the channel. He also singled out Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh for his 'illegal' arrest on November 4 in a 2018 suicide abetment case.

The Republic TV editor-in-chief said that while in Taloja jail since November 8, he was subjected to three rounds of police interrogation, ading "Uddhav Thackeray, you arrested me in an old, fake case and did not even apologise to me."

"The game has just begun," he said and announced that he will launch Republic TV channel in every language and also have a presence in international media. He further said "I will launch (the channels) even from inside the jail and you (Thackeray) won't be able to do anything," apprehending that he might be arrested again.

He also thanked the Supreme Court for granting him interim bail. He also spoke a few words in Marathi, rounding off with the 'Jai Maharashtra' slogan.

On Wednesday night, Goswami was released hours after the Supreme Court granted interim bail. The top court observed that it will be a "travesty of justice" if personal liberty is curtailed.

Earlier in the day, Arnab Goswami's lawyer Harish Salve told the top court that Naik's interior decoration firm was in debt for around seven years and it is possible that he first killed his mother and committed suicide. Salve also claimed before the SC that Arnab paid all his vendors at the right time and the Raigad Police's decision to reopen the case was not done in a legal manner.

Salve also talked about several cases filed against Arnab and Republic TV by Maharashtra police in the recent past, adding that the abetment to suicide case was opened on the direction of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Salve urged the SC to transfer the case to CBI and said that heavens will not fall if Arnab is released on bail.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared for Maharashtra government, said the hearing in this matter is already going on in lower court.

Justice DY Chandrachud asked Sibal if the case really requires the police to question Arnab in custody and is there a direct case of abetment to suicide against him.

"Is this really a case of IPC 306? Assuming the FIR is the gospel truth and that's a matter of investigation but is not paying up money Abetment to suicide? It will be a Travesty of justice if bail is not granted while FIR is pending Sibal. I too don't want to watch his channel but if a citizen has approached the SC for justice then we will protect the rights of the citizen," said Justice Chandrachud.

Justice Chandrachud observed, "We are dealing with personal liberty here and because he was owed money, Naik committed suicide due to financial stress. Is this a case of Custodial questioning."