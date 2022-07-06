NewsIndia
NAIROBI FLIES

Around 100 students at Sikkim college come in contact with Nairobi flies, suffer severe skin infections

Nairobi flies, native to East Africa, are growing at a rapid pace at the campus of the Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology (SMIT) in Majhitar, news agency PTI reported.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 05:04 PM IST

Trending Photos

Around 100 students at Sikkim college come in contact with Nairobi flies, suffer severe skin infections

Gangtok: Around 100 students of an engineering college in East Sikkim suffered severe skin infections after coming in contact with Nairobi flies, officials said on Tuesday. Nairobi flies, native to East Africa, are growing at a rapid pace at the campus of the Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology (SMIT) in Majhitar, they said.

A student who was recently infected by the flies had to undergo surgery on his hand, they added.

The flies are not native but can overwhelm new areas in search of breeding grounds and ample food supply, Health Department officials said. These flies usually destroy crops and eat pests, they said.

Nairobi flies release a potent acidic substance that causes burns

These flies do not bite, but if disturbed while sitting on anyone's skin, they release a potent acidic substance that causes burns, officials said.

The flies should be gently blown off and not disturbed or touched. The area where these flies sit should be washed with soap and water.

The college administration said that the infected students are undergoing medication and recovering.

Insecticides are being sprayed on the campus, and students are being made aware of the dos and don'ts to deal with the situation, it said.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Islam' in danger due to 'religious prayer' offered in school?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case--Zee raises voice against emergency imposing mentality of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Our education system is falling prey to religious ideologies!
DNA Video
DNA: India's first Tomb built over Temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Mumbai rains take a toll on BMC's 45000 crores budget
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How is Goddess Kali's insult a freedom of expression?
DNA Video
DNA: Religious radicalism in the name of Constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Fund raising for inciting religious violence?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 04, 2022