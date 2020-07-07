हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lighthouse

Around 194 lighthouses across India to be developed as major tourist attractions

As per the master development plan of lighthouses, some key attractions are museums, aquarium, children play area and gardens, along with water bodies.

Around 194 lighthouses across India to be developed as major tourist attractions
File Photo

New Delhi: The Union Minister of State (I/C) for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday (July 7, 2020) held a high-level meeting, for developing around 194 existing lighthouses across India as major tourist attractions. 

Mandaviya said it will boost the tourism activities in lighthouses surrounding areas and give an opportunity to know about the enriched history of lighthouses.

The officials presented a detailed action plan to develop lighthouses as tourism spots. 

Mandaviya advised officials to identify the lighthouses which are more than 100 years old. He put an impetus on creating museums to showcase the history and working of lighthouses, equipment used in lighthouse operation etc.

As per the master development plan of lighthouses, some key attractions are museums, aquarium, children play area and gardens, along with water bodies.

The Minister also took stock of the progress for developing tourist activities at Gopnath, Dwarka and Veraval lighthouses of Gujarat.

The Minister instructed the officials to prepare a detailed presentation on the project at the earliest. 

The meeting was attended by the Secretary, Shipping Ministry and DG, Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships along with the other stakeholders.

Tags:
LighthouseMansukh MandaviyaUnion Minister of State (I/C) for ShippingShipping Ministry
Next
Story

Tamil Nadu Class 12 board result 2020 likely to be declared at 5 PM on Tuesday, check on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in
  • 7,19,665Confirmed
  • 20,160Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,14,95,412Confirmed
  • 5,35,185Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M10S

'Wall of Nepotism' between Sushant and Justice?