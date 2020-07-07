Around 194 lighthouses across India to be developed as major tourist attractions

New Delhi: The Union Minister of State (I/C) for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday (July 7, 2020) held a high-level meeting, for developing around 194 existing lighthouses across India as major tourist attractions.

Mandaviya said it will boost the tourism activities in lighthouses surrounding areas and give an opportunity to know about the enriched history of lighthouses.

Chaired the high-level meeting to review the untouched lighthouse tourism opportunities in India. Asked officials to focus especially on the ancient lighthouses. Museum, aquarium, children play & garden area, water bodies will be the major attractions around lighthouses. pic.twitter.com/B3I68oemJm — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 7, 2020

The officials presented a detailed action plan to develop lighthouses as tourism spots.

Mandaviya advised officials to identify the lighthouses which are more than 100 years old. He put an impetus on creating museums to showcase the history and working of lighthouses, equipment used in lighthouse operation etc.

As per the master development plan of lighthouses, some key attractions are museums, aquarium, children play area and gardens, along with water bodies.

The Minister also took stock of the progress for developing tourist activities at Gopnath, Dwarka and Veraval lighthouses of Gujarat.

The Minister instructed the officials to prepare a detailed presentation on the project at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary, Shipping Ministry and DG, Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships along with the other stakeholders.