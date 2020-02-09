Around 25 lakh devotees to take holy dip on occasion of Magh Purnima in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: On the occasion of Maghi Purnima today (February 9) devotees at the Triveni Sangam in Varanasi lined up to take a dip in the holy Ganga river. The auspicious day falls on the full moon day of the Hindi month of "Magha" in the month of February.

According to the administration, around 25 lakh devotees will take a holy dip on the occasion of Maghi Purnima at the Sangam. Since the wee hours in the morning, people gathered in huge numbers at the bathing ghats. As many as eight bathing ghats have been built for devotees to take a dip on the day which is also called "Magha Nakshatra".

A large crowd of devotees arrived at the Sangam to take a dip of faith. After taking a dip in the Sangam, devotees also enjoyed the Magh Mela on the banks of the river.

The holy dip also coincides with the end of month-long "Kalpavas", where people stay in tents near the confluence. Strict security arrangements have been made in view of the Maghi Purnima Snan festival.