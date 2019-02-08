Around 450 terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir: Army

The Army on Thursday said 450 terrorists are operating in Jammu and Kashmir and the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control (LoC) was intact with the full support of Pakistan.

"The number of terrorists is more on the north of Pir Panjal. Around 350 to 400 terrorists are active in the Kashmir valley. On the south of Pir Panjal (the Jammu region), there are 50 terrorists," Lieutenant General Singh. He said most of the terrorists on the south of Pir Panjal were dormant.

"The security situation is stable on this side. However, the operations are mostly conducted on the north of Pir Panjal (Kashmir) as more terrorists are present there," he added.

Speaking in Srinagar, Lieutenant General Singh said that 16 terrorist camps were operating in the neighbouring country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"It is sad that the terrorist infrastructure in PoK is still intact. The Pakistan Army, in its bid to support infiltration of terrorists from across the border, carries out ceasefire violations and certain tactical activities along the LoC," he said.

"They (terrorists) are being trained and then brought to the LoC. Then they infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir. We are keeping these (activities) under surveillance," the Northern Army commander said.