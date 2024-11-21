'Arrest Adani': Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At BJP Over Adani US Indictment, Dares PM Modi To Act

After a US District Court in New York charged Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, linking him and others to an alleged bribery and fraud scheme, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that Adani has violated both Indian and American law and committed a scam worth approximately Rs 2000 Crore. Lok Sabha LoP also criticised the Prime Minister, accusing him of protecting Mr Adani and being involved in corruption.

"I am wondering why Mr Adani is running around a free man in this country. CMs have been arrested...Adani has done apparently one Rs 2000 Crore scam and multiple others probably but he is running scot-free...We have been raising this again and again...It is a vindication of what we have been saying, the PM is protecting Mr Adani and the PM is involved in corruption with Mr Adani," Gandhi said.

LIVE: Congress party briefing by Shri @RahulGandhi at AICC HQ. https://t.co/qTBOTILpr6 — Congress (@INCIndia) November 21, 2024

On US prosecutors charging Gautam Adani and others in alleged Solar Energy contract bribery case, Congress leader questions why Adani is not in jail.

"American agency has said that he has committed crime in India, he has offered bribes, sold power at inflated prices. PM is not doing anything, he can't do anything. Even if he wants to do something, he can't because he is under the control of Adani," he added.

Reacting to Adani's arrest or investigation, Gandhi said, "Note it down, he has done a scam of Rs 2000 Crores. But I guarantee you, this man will neither be arrested nor face an investigation because PM is linked to him."