‘Arrest Mamata Banerjee...’: BJP MP Writes To ED Calling For Probe In RG Kar 'Irregularities'

BJP leader Jyotirmay Singh Mahato on Sunday wrote to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), calling for the arrest of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in connection with the RG Kar case. Mahato urged the ED to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter, labeling the incident as horrific.

He shared a post on ‘X’, saying, "I’ve written to the Director of @dir_ed, requesting a thorough investigation and the arrest of @MamataOfficial Mamata Banerjee over the R.G. Kar and Sandip Ghosh health scam. Evidence points to widespread corruption and misuse of power in West Bengal’s health sector. The people deserve justice! #JusticeForRGKar #MamataResign."

Earlier today, TMC MP Jawhar Sircar resigned from both the party and politics, citing the Bengal government's negligence in the Kolkata horror case as his reason. In an open letter addressed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Sircar criticized her administration and called for justice for the victim, Abhaya.