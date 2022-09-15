'Arrest me or apologise if allegations turn out wrong': Manish Sisodia on BJP's sting operation in Excise policy case

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) and Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday came down heavily on the Bhartiya Janta Party for the sting operation video released by them this morning. The senior AAP leader dared the CBI and ED to investigate the sting and arrest him if the allegations against him are true. Attacking PM Narendra Modi, Sidodia said that if the allegations are false, PM should apologise to me.

Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday morning released a sting operation showing the alleged corruption by Delhi`s AAP government in "handing over contracts for liquor licenses" under the excise policy introduced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Taking to Twitter, the senior AAP leader said, "CBI raided my house, nothing was found. Nothing was found in the locker. CBI/ED investigated, found nothing. Now BJP has come with sting. CBI/ED should also investigate this sting. If the allegations are true, arrest me by Monday. Otherwise, PM ji should apologize to me for doing a false sting on Monday".

CBI ने मेरे घर रेड की, कुछ नहीं मिला। लाकर में कुछ नहीं मिला। CBI/ED ने जाँच कर ली, कुछ नहीं मिला। अब भाजपा स्टिंग ले के आयी है। CBI/ED ये स्टिंग भी जाँच कर ले। आरोप सहीं हों तो मुझे सोमवार तक गिरफ़्तार कर लो। नहीं तो सोमवार को PM जी झूठा स्टिंग करने के लिए मुझसे माफ़ी माँग लें. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 15, 2022

Reacting to the row over BJP's sting operation, AAP Chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Twitter, "Wow Manish! Only a true and courageous person can give such a challenge. I am sure BJP will accept your challenge The whole country is proud of your work and your honesty. They are scared of your school work. want to stop him. You keep doing your job."

वाह मनीष! ऐसी चुनौती केवल सच्चा और साहसी व्यक्ति ही दे सकता है। मुझे विश्वास है भाजपा आपकी चुनौती ज़रूर क़बूल करेगी



पूरे देश को आपके काम और आपकी ईमानदारी पर गर्व है। वो आपके स्कूलों के काम से घबराए हुए हैं। उसे रोकना चाहते हैं। आप अपना काम करते रहो। https://t.co/KvIdn3lIsd — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 15, 2022

AAP leader Minister Manish Sisodia is among the 15 persons named by the central probe agency in its FIR in connection with an alleged excise policy case.