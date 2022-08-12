Once again the Lalu Prasad Yadav's family has returned to power in Bihar. From party leaders to workers are celebrating it. The Lalu family was away from the power of Bihar since 2005. In 2015, when RJD's first grand alliance was formed with JDU, Tejashwi Yadav was Deputy Chief Minister for 18 months. His brother Tej Pratap Yadav was also a minister. But in 2017 the paths of JDU and RJD parted and Nitish Kumar formed the government with BJP.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav continued to sharpen his claws in politics. Keep learning political tricks. He matured himself to take over his father's legacy and strengthen the party. His leadership was also seen in the 2020 Bihar elections. Meanwhile, on 10 December 2021, he got married to his old frie aka Rachel Godinho. There was a buzz in Bihar that Rajshree Yadav would prove to be lucky for Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu family.

Just 9 months after getting married, Tejashwi Yadav has again become the Deputy Chief Minister. Rajshree came in Tejashwi Yadav's life a year ago, since then the stars started changing for the Lalu family. Lalu Prasad Yadav got bail in the fodder scam on medical grounds. Tej Pratap, who was unhappy with Tejashwi Yadav and other members on various issues, also came close to the family. He attended Tejashwi Yadav's wedding and was also seen dancing with her. Since then there has been no indication from Tej Pratap that he is angry with the family members.

After marriage to Rajshree, the relationship between Tejashwi Yadav and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also improved. During the Iftar party, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had also reached Rabri Devi's house. Since then, Nitish and Tejashwi met several times. At the time of Tejashwi's swearing-in, Rajshree Yadav had said that she is very happy that her husband has become the Deputy CM of Bihar. He thanked the people of Bihar and CM Nitish Kumar for this.