Art Of Giving: When A Top IIT-IIM Graduate Refused High-Paying Jobs And Followed The Footsteps Of Swami Vivekananda, Mother Teresa

Success Story: After receiving degrees from IIT and IIM, Vinayak Lohani, 39, made a special decision, committing himself to giving education and shelter to some of the most underprivileged youngsters in eastern India. The only student in the history of IIM Kolkata to choose not to participate in campus placements, this Kolkata-Born Bhopal Native chose to serve society in Kolkata rather than pursue a lucrative career. Drawing inspiration from Swami Vivekananda and Mother Teresa, Lohani spent his time writing about social initiatives and working for NGOs. These encounters motivated his passion to assist the underprivileged and inspired him to create Parivaar, an ashram and educational organization, in 2003.

Coaching MBA Students

Lohani's first financial support was nonexistent, so he had to rely on the money he made from lecturing and coaching MBA students. He began with three young students who were living on the edge and depended entirely on him for support. The largest free residential school for children in eastern India now is Parivaar, which spans 20 acres. It maintains a coed school up to Class 10 and houses hundreds of boys and girls on two different campuses. Once they complete their schooling, the kids are not required to leave; older students frequently assist younger ones, earn pocket money, and only depart when they are ready. Many of these kids have gone on to achieve college degrees as a result of Lohani's unwavering efforts.



Vinayak Lohani: IIT Kharagpur Alumni

Lohani is an Indian social entrepreneur and philanthropist whose enormous contributions to numerous humanitarian causes have earned him widespread recognition. On November 12, 1973, Lohani was born in Kolkata, West Bengal, India. At the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, where he completed his studies, he received a degree in Aerospace Engineering.

Parivaar: Nonprofit Organization

In West Bengal, India, Lohani is the founder of the nonprofit organization Parivaar. Parivaar is committed to giving underprivileged children a safe place to live, an excellent education, and access to healthcare. It is renowned for its work with street children and those suffering from poverty. Lohani's work with Parivaar has received high accolades for making a difference in the lives of numerous underprivileged youngsters. He has contributed significantly to the organization's efforts to rescue, rehab, and educate these vulnerable kids.

Lohani has garnered accolades and honours from numerous organisations and governments in India and abroad for his exceptional contributions to social welfare. Parivaar has evolved and broadened its influence under Lohani's direction, making a difference in the lives of numerous children who require care and assistance. Lohani has participated in numerous other humanitarian endeavors and projects aimed at enhancing the lives of underprivileged populations in addition to his work with Parivaar.