'Article 370 can be RESTORED if...': Ghulam Nabi Azad's BIG statement at Kashmir rally

Srinagar: Softening his earlier stand that article 370 restoration isn't possible in Jammu and Kashmir, former congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said "article 370 can be restored by parliament or supreme court of India but it's not possible in near future".

"There is still a majority of those in the parliament who took away article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and there is no possibility that those in favour of Article 370 will have numbers to reverse the decision in near future," former Congress leader and ex-Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

Azad said after parliament there is another way of the Supreme court but over the last three years the highest court didn't even open the file of the article 370 case and it's evident that the restoration of articles 370 and 35A isn't possible in near future. He asked political parties to stop lying and playing with the sentiments of the people of J&K by asking for their votes on this issue.

Azad said that he has made it clear that his party will reach out to the people on the developmental issues only and they will not raise sentimental or religious issues to gather votes in coming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read: I DO NOT promise restoration of Article 370: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Earlier, during a public rally in Baramulla, Azad said that restoration of Article 370 is bleak. He said that restoring Article 370 in the present political scenario is not possible "I will not mislead the people over the issue of Article 370 as only a government with a two-thirds majority in Parliament can ensure the restoration of this article".

Azad was attacked by political parties like PDP and NC after this statement, from Omer Abdullah to Mehbooba Mufti all major political leaders said that article 370 has been revoked unconstitutionally from Jammu and Kashmir and it must return.