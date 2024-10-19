In the wake of the first cabinet meeting of the new government led by Omar Abdullah in Jammu and Kashmir, the Chief Minister is facing severe criticism for allegedly betraying the promises made to the electorate. Opposition leaders have accused Abdullah of neglecting key issues, particularly Article 370 and 35A, which grant special status to the region.

Sources reveal that during the cabinet meeting, the government passed a resolution to restore statehood, but discussions surrounding Article 370 and 35A were conspicuously absent.

Engineer Rashid, Member of Parliament from Baramulla, expressed his disappointment, stating, "It is very sad to know that the Cabinet has passed a resolution only on statehood and ignored Article 370. This has been a principle stand of his party, and it is very clear that Omar Abdullah is playing into the hands of the BJP. If Amit Shah and the Prime Minister have already said that they will bring back statehood, then why is he only talking about statehood and ignoring his main agenda? He fought the election on Article 370, and now it seems that there is a game going on between NC and BJP. He is running away from the main issue."

Opposition parties have united in their criticism, claiming that Abdullah's government is focusing solely on statehood while sidelining the restoration of Article 370, a key issue that was central to his election campaign.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed Para highlighted the disconnect, remarking, "The Prime Minister has already promised statehood, so what is there to talk about that? There should be talk about the issue of Article 370, which has been ignored. The decision to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August 2019 was against the wishes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Now we have read that he has presented a resolution only on statehood, which the Prime Minister has already promised. Kashmiris want the restoration of Article 370, and unfortunately, Omar has taken a U-turn and demanded to normalize the decision taken on 5 August 2019."

Sajjad Gani Lone, a leader from the People's Conference and MLA from Handwara, also criticized Abdullah's approach, questioning why the proposal should not have been reserved for the assembly. He remarked that addressing these issues in this manner diminishes their importance.

Despite the government being formed just a week ago, the opposition has swiftly put Abdullah's administration under scrutiny. The National Conference, which won a substantial majority in the recent elections, now faces the challenge of delivering on its promises. As the party attempts to navigate this political landscape, Abdullah's administration finds itself wearing a "crown of thorns," as it strives to fulfill the expectations of the electorate.