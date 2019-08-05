Article 370 scrapped in J&K: Punjab CM prohibits celebrations and protests

Chandigarh: Amid apprehension of an adverse reaction from Pakistan to the developments in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday prohibited any kind of celebrations or protest that could vitiate the atmosphere in the state.

With tension escalating at the border, the Chief Minister directed the Punjab Police to be prepared to thwart any attempts by Pakistan to create disturbance in the state.

The Chief Minister was reviewing the law and order situation in the state in the wake of the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Top police and civil brass attended the review meeting which took note of the volatile situation post the central government’s announcement on Jammu and Kashmir.

It is suspected that Pakistan could intensify its nefarious activities following the developments on Monday which pertain to Jammu and Kashmir. As a result, Captain Amarinder asked the state police to be ready for any eventuality. Captain Amarinder has ordered increased security for the 8000-odd Kashmiri students in Punjab, and directed SPs and DCs to meet them and talk to them personally.

The Chief Minister, who is personally monitoring the situation, has ordered scaling up of security in Punjab’s districts that border Jammu and Kashmir. He reiterated his earlier directions to the police and the district administration to ensure smooth and safe movement of those leaving Jammu and Kashmir via Punjab. The border areas of the state have been on heightened alert for the past two days since tourists and Amarnath Yatris were asked to leave the Valley, citing security concerns.

Captain Amarinder has, meanwhile, appealed to all, within and outside Jammu and Kashmir, to remain calm and not do anything to disturb the peace and harmony of the nation.

The meeting was attended by, among others, Chief Minister’s Media Advisor, Raveen Thukral, CPSCM, Suresh Kumar, Chief Secretary, Karan Avtar Singh, DG Punjab Police, Dinkar Gupta, Home Secretary, Satish Chandra, DGP (Intelligence), VK Bhawra and PSCM, Tejveer Singh