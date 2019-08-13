Article 370's abrogation from Jammu and Kashmir unconstitutional, anti-democracy, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Scrapping of Article 370 and revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir is a move in which the Constitution of India has been ignored, said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. According to her, the move by the Narendra Modi government to bring Jammu and Kashmir at par with the rest of India was carried out in an undemocratic fashion.

"The manner in which it has been done is completely unconstitutional and it's against all the principles of democracy, there are rules to be followed when such things are done, which were not followed," Priyanka told news agency ANI.

Article 370 and 35A were scrapped on August 6, 2019, following President Ram Nath Kovind signing the gazette after the resolution was passed by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Jammu and Kashmir was also divided into two Union Territories. One Union Territory is Jammu and Kashmir with an assembly while Ladakh is another but without an assembly.

Priyanka Gandhi's brother and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi too has been targeting the Modi government for abrogating Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. He on Tuesday also accepted an "invitation" extended by Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik to visit the region, which is currently under an unprecedented security cover.

Responding to Malik’s statement wherein he said that he would send an aircraft for the former Congress chief to visit Jammu and Kashmir and see the prevailing situation for himself, Rahul Gandhi said that instead of the aircraft, he would need “freedom” to travel and meet people.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Gandhi scion shared a report where Malik was quoted as saying that had invited Rahul Gandhi to the Valley. The Congress leader tweeted that he would accept the “gracious invitation” and would want to meet common people, political leaders and soldiers deployed.