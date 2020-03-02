Artificial Intelligence-driven free App to help JEE aspirants

New Delhi: In a bid to help students preparing for top engineering exams, an alumnus of IIT Madras has founded an app, Melvano, which is an Artificial Intelligence-driven adaptive learning platform where aspirants can practice, discuss and search questions for entrance exams like JEE Mains, JEE Advanced and CBSE Boards.

The platform analyses weak areas of students and creates a personalized learning journey based on their learning needs. Students can also track their growth over time as the platform also allows them to search their doubts from the repository of more than 40,000 questions and answers.

Melvano was awarded the Sri Chinmay Deodhar award by IIT Madras for Innovative Project. The app is present on Google play store and is free to download, the student is not supposed to pay for using any services on the app, they have got free access to all the question repository, mock tests, and guidance from IIT alumnus.

Founder & CEO Taran Singh, an alumnus of IIT Madras said, “India has a huge student population, majority of Indians are lower middle class or middle class, the parents have a limited disposable income. It pains me to see parents taking loans, to provide coaching classes to the children. We designed Melvano to help such students."

"Students need to have a will to study, they have access to unlimited practice questions, model test papers, and guidance from Ex IIT alumnus. Currently, the engineering aspirants are around 2.5 million, out of which approximately 1 million students opt for online apps and Melvano has got a 5% market share among online apps. The company aims to cross 1 million students by 2021,” Singh added.

Melvano, which has Artificial Intelligence-driven learning, will map student’s learning, find out the pain points and will remove them, through personalized practice regime.

In the end progress report is shared with students, this helps him in getting clarity on his strengths and weaknesses. They have more than 40,000+ practice questions on the platform with 100+ discussions initiated every day.

Melvano was born out of Nirmaan Labs, pre-incubation cell, IIT Madras and has already received angel funding and they are planning to raise 500K$ from the investors.