Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley continues to be in critical condition at AIIMS

Arun Jaitley continues to be in critical condition at AIIMS
File photo

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's condition remains critical and he continues to be under constant medical supervision at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

Put on Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) which are life support devices, Jaitley's lungs and hearts are reportedly not functioning properly. The 66-year-old was admitted to the country's premier medical institution on August 9 morning and was put on ventilator late on the same night. At the time, the hospital had stated that the former minister is under the supervision of a team comprising multidisciplinary doctors, adding that “he is haemodynamically stable”. There have been no medical bulletins since then.

A number of senior leaders, including President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, have visited Jaitley at AIIMS to inquire about his health. On Sunday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Union Minister Smriti Irani too were here.

Jaitley, who held several important portfolios in Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi governments, has not been keeping well for some time. He did not even contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election citing health reasons. In February, Piyush Goyal had to present the interim budget as Jaitley was in the US for treatment.

