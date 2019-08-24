close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arun Jaitley

Updates: Tributes and condolences pour in as Arun Jaitley dies at 66

The 66-year-old veteran BJP leader, who held several important portfolios in his political career spanning over four decades, breathed his last at 12.07 PM on Saturday the AIIMS, New Delhi.

Updates: Tributes and condolences pour in as Arun Jaitley dies at 66

NEW DELHI: Former finance minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart Arun Jaitley died on Saturday after a long battle with illness. The 66-year-old veteran BJP leader, who held several important portfolios in his political career spanning over four decades, breathed his last at 12.07 PM on Saturday the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS on August 9 and was later put on the ventilator. His condition improved but he remained under doctors' observation. On August 16, the BJP leader's health once again deteriorated and he was put on life support.

Jaitley underwent a bariatric surgery to correct the weight gain due to his long-standing diabetic condition in September 2014 and renal transplant at AIIMS in May 2018. He also underwent a surgery in the US on January 22, and miss ed presenting Narendra Modi government's sixth Union Budget as the Finance Minister in 2018.

Here are the latest updates

# PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Arun Jaitley, calls him 'political giant, towering intellectual'

# Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condoles Arun Jaitley's death. ''Sorry to hear about the demise of #ArunJaitley ji, an articulate, intellect and affable leader. In his 4-decade long political career, he made notable contributions in the service of nation and stood up for values. My prayers are with his family and friends in this hour of grief,'' tweets Andhra CM. 

# Congress expresses grief over Arun Jaitley's death. "We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of Shri Arun Jaitley. Our condolences to his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of grief,'' Congress says in a tweet.

# Untimely demise of former FM and senior leader Arun Jaitley Ji is a huge loss to the nation. A legal luminary and an experienced political leader known for his governance skills will be missed by the country. Thoughts and prayers with his family in this moment of grief. RIP: Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

# Home Minister Amit Shah condoles the demise of his party colleague and former Union Minister Arun Jaitley.     

# Home Minister Amit Shah has cut short his visit to Hyderabad and is returning to Delhi following the death of senior party leader Arun Jaitley.

# Arun Jaitley Ji served the nation in several capacities and he was an asset to the government and the party organisation. He always had a deep and clear understanding of the issues of the day. His knowledge and articulation won him several friends: Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister. 

# The BJP veteran breathed his last at 12.07 PM at AIIMS.

#Arun Jaitley, former Finance Minister and BJP stalwart, dies at 66 at AIIMS, News Delhi.

Tags:
Arun JaitleyArun Jaitley deadFormer Finance Minister Arun JaitleyBJPAIIMSNew Delhi
Next
Story

Arun Jaitley: Urbane, suave, chief troubleshooter of BJP

Must Watch

PT14M49S

Rahul Gandhi and other 12 opposition ministers depart for Srinagar