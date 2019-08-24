Updates: Tributes and condolences pour in as Arun Jaitley dies at 66

NEW DELHI: Former finance minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart Arun Jaitley died on Saturday after a long battle with illness. The 66-year-old veteran BJP leader, who held several important portfolios in his political career spanning over four decades, breathed his last at 12.07 PM on Saturday the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS on August 9 and was later put on the ventilator. His condition improved but he remained under doctors' observation. On August 16, the BJP leader's health once again deteriorated and he was put on life support.

Jaitley underwent a bariatric surgery to correct the weight gain due to his long-standing diabetic condition in September 2014 and renal transplant at AIIMS in May 2018. He also underwent a surgery in the US on January 22, and miss ed presenting Narendra Modi government's sixth Union Budget as the Finance Minister in 2018.

Here are the latest updates -

# PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Arun Jaitley, calls him 'political giant, towering intellectual'

With the demise of Arun Jaitley Ji, I have lost a valued friend, whom I have had the honour of knowing for decades. His insight on issues and nuanced understanding of matters had very few parallels. He lived well, leaving us all with innumerable happy memories. We will miss him! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019

BJP and Arun Jaitley Ji had an unbreakable bond. As a fiery student leader, he was at forefront of protecting our democracy during the Emergency. He became a much liked face of our Party, who could articulate the Party programmes and ideology to a wide spectrum of society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019

During his long political career, Arun Jaitley Ji held multiple ministerial responsibilities, which enabled him to contribute towards India’s economic growth, strengthening our defence capabilities, creating people friendly laws and enhancing trade with other nations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019

Full of life, blessed with wit, a great sense of humour and charisma, Arun Jaitley Ji was admired by people across all sections of society. He was multi-faceted, having impeccable knowledge about India’s Constitution, history, public policy, governance and administration. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019

# Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condoles Arun Jaitley's death. ''Sorry to hear about the demise of #ArunJaitley ji, an articulate, intellect and affable leader. In his 4-decade long political career, he made notable contributions in the service of nation and stood up for values. My prayers are with his family and friends in this hour of grief,'' tweets Andhra CM.

Sorry to hear about the demise of #ArunJaitley ji, an articulate, intellect and affable leader. In his 4-decade long political career, he made notable contributions in the service of nation and stood up for values. My prayers are with his family and friends in this hour of grief. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) August 24, 2019

# Congress expresses grief over Arun Jaitley's death. "We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of Shri Arun Jaitley. Our condolences to his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of grief,'' Congress says in a tweet.

We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of Shri Arun Jaitley. Our condolences to his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/7Tk5pf9edw — Congress (@INCIndia) August 24, 2019

# Untimely demise of former FM and senior leader Arun Jaitley Ji is a huge loss to the nation. A legal luminary and an experienced political leader known for his governance skills will be missed by the country. Thoughts and prayers with his family in this moment of grief. RIP: Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Untimely demise of former FM and senior leader Sh Arun Jaitley ji is a huge loss to the nation. A legal luminary and an experienced political leader known for his governance skills will be missed by the country. Thoughts and prayers with his family in this moment of grief. RIP — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 24, 2019

# Home Minister Amit Shah condoles the demise of his party colleague and former Union Minister Arun Jaitley.

अरुण जेटली जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुःखी हूँ, जेटली जी का जाना मेरे लिये एक व्यक्तिगत क्षति है। उनके रूप में मैंने न सिर्फ संगठन का एक वरिष्ठ नेता खोया है बल्कि परिवार का एक ऐसा अभिन्न सदस्य भी खोया है जिनका साथ और मार्गदर्शन मुझे वर्षो तक प्राप्त होता रहा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 24, 2019

# Home Minister Amit Shah has cut short his visit to Hyderabad and is returning to Delhi following the death of senior party leader Arun Jaitley.

# Arun Jaitley Ji served the nation in several capacities and he was an asset to the government and the party organisation. He always had a deep and clear understanding of the issues of the day. His knowledge and articulation won him several friends: Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister.

Arun Jaitley ji served the nation in several capacities and he was an asset to the government and the party organisation. He always had a deep and clear understanding of the issues of the day. His knowledge and articulation won him several friends. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 24, 2019

# The BJP veteran breathed his last at 12.07 PM at AIIMS.

