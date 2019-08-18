Arun Jaitley’s health condition continues to remain critical

The health condition of former Union minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arun Jaitley continued to remain critical on Sunday. He is currently on life support system at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital.

Sources had told Zee News on Saturday that Jaitley was put on Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, which is applicable for patients whose lungs and heart do not function properly.

Several political leaders and other dignitaries have been visiting the premier health institute since Jaitley got admitted.

Among others, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat visited AIIMS on Sunday to inquire about the health condition of the former Union finance minister.

On Saturday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union minister Piyush Goyal had visited the hospital to meet the BJP leader.

Earlier on Saturday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also visited Jaitley at the hospital around 11:30 am.

"Today I went to AIIMS to see former Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley to enquire about his health. There I met his family members and with them, I prayed to God for the speedy recovery of Jaitley Ji," she tweeted in Hindi.

Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, BJP leader Satish Upadhyay and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi also paid a visit to the former finance minister.

Dr Harsh Vardhan had also accompanied Union Home Minister Amit Shah when the latter visited Jaitley at around 11 pm on Friday to inquire about his health.