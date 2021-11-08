हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Ram Vilas Paswan awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously

The stalwarts were among the 16 Posthumous awardees this year.  

Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Ram Vilas Paswan awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously

New Delhi: Former Union Ministers Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and Ram Vilas Paswan on Monday (November 8, 2021) were conferred Padma Vibhushan award posthumously. During the Padma Awards ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, the respective family members collected the awards from President Ram Nath Kovind.

The stalwarts were among the 16 Posthumous awardees this year.

President Kovind presented 119 Padma Awards that included seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were among the attendees.

The Padma Awards, notably, are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually. 

The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). 

The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Arun JaitleySushma SwarajRam Vilas PaswanPadma VibhushanPadma awardsRam Nath Kovind
Next
Story

India Post Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced for PA, SA, Postman and MTS posts, check details here

Must Watch

PT8M15S

CM Yogi to visit western Uttar Pradesh