Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Ram Vilas Paswan awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously

New Delhi: Former Union Ministers Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and Ram Vilas Paswan on Monday (November 8, 2021) were conferred Padma Vibhushan award posthumously. During the Padma Awards ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, the respective family members collected the awards from President Ram Nath Kovind.

The stalwarts were among the 16 Posthumous awardees this year.

President Kovind presents Padma Vibhushan to Shri Arun Jaitley (Posthumous) for Public Affairs. An outstanding parliamentarian and a distinguished lawyer, he made significant contributions in judicial reforms, electoral reforms and progressive social & economic legislations. pic.twitter.com/aRBXeEVu1O — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 8, 2021

President Kovind presents Padma Vibhushan to Smt Sushma Swaraj (Posthumous) for Public Affairs. A visionary leader, deeply rooted in Indian traditions, Smt Swaraj embodied the empowerment of women and was a woman of many firsts. pic.twitter.com/hP8aRpBSGu — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 8, 2021

President Kovind presented 119 Padma Awards that included seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were among the attendees.

LIVE: President Kovind presents Padma Awards at 2020 Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan https://t.co/7dQXx2b1U8 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 8, 2021

The Padma Awards, notably, are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually.

The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

Live TV