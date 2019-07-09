Arun Kumar appointed as head of Directorate General of Civil Aviation

Arun Kumar, additional secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, was on Tuesday appointed the Director General of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Kumar was leading the DGCA as an additional charge between May 31 and July 9 but an order issued by the ministry on Tuesday means that he will now serve as full-time head of aviation regulator DGCA.

According to an official order, Kumar's appointment as Director General in DGCA in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary has been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. Kumar is an IAS officer of 1989 batch of Haryana cadre. He will succeed B S Bhullar as the new chief of DGCA.

Bhullar is an IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre and in December 2016, he was appointed the full-time DGCA chief. Bhullar was leading the DGCA as additional charge in between June 2016 and December 2016. His main role in the same period was to discharge his duties as additional secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation.