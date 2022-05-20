New Delhi: As many as eight people have lost their lives due to landslides in Arunachal Pradesh, the police said on Friday (May 20). The death toll rose to eight after the body of 35-year-old Kusum Rai, who went missing, was recovered from the debris in the backside of Punjabi Dhaba in Itanagar, PTI reported. Capital Superintendent of Police (SP) Jimmy Chiram said the woman's body was found after six days of an extensive search operation. "The search operation conducted by the National Disaster Response Force, state officials and the police was hampered due to incessant rainfall," Chiram added.

The woman was feared to be dead after a landslide hit her house and the bodies of Nagen Barman (50) and Tapas Rai (15) were retrieved from the spot on Sunday night. State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) sources told PTI that three people died due to landslides in Kurung Kumey district while another is still missing.

Many regions in Arunachal Pradesh have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the last few days, triggering landslides in several districts. Around 3,000 people in 33 villages of 14 districts were lashed by heavy showers till Wednesday, which caused landslides and flood-like situations.

Nearly 392 houses were damaged across the state while at least 7.6 hectares of cultivated fields have been destroyed, the sources told PTI.

On Thursday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasised setting up a robust advance warning system to avoid the loss of lives due to calamities during a meeting on monsoon preparedness. Further, he asserted that the State Emergency Operation Center should remain active round the clock during the monsoon season. "Though we do not want any disaster to fall upon us, we cannot deny the fact that nature is unpredictable and we need to be prepared. Arunachal Pradesh, owing to its strategic geographical location, has to face the situation every monsoon," the CM said.

(With agency inputs)

