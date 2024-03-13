Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Polls 2024: BJP Releases Candidate List For All 60 Constituencies

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced a list of 60 candidate for the Arunachal Pradesh assembly election which is scheduled to be held this year along with Lok Sabha polls. Among the candidate, Chief Minister Pema Khandu was re-nominated from his home constituency, Mukto, which is a reserved seat for the candidates who belong to the Scheduled Tribes (ST) class. Mokto is one of the three constituencies which fall under the Tawang district. CM Khundu was re-nominated from the same constituency.

Out of 60 candidates, the party has retained most of its MLAs including Tsering Lhamu, Phurpa Tsering, Kumsi Sidisow, Dongru Siongju, Biyuram Wahge, Techi Kaso, Tana Hali Tara, Taba Tedir, Balo Raja, Jikke Tako, Nakap Nalo, Nyato Rigia, Taniya Soki, Rode Bui, Nyamar Karbak, Kardo Nyigyor, Kento Jini, Talem Taboh, Pasang Dorjee Sona, Alo Libang, Ojing Tasing, Ninong Ering, Kaling Moyong, Lombo Tayeng, Mopi Mihu, Mutchu Mithi, Dasanglu Pul, Chowna Mein, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Somlung Mossang, Kamlung Mosang, Tesam Pongte, Wangki Lowang, Chakat Aboh, Wanglin Lowangdong, Gabriel Denwang Wangsu, Tanpho Wangnaw, and Honchun Ngandam.

The announcement followed a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) chaired by party president JP Nadda on Monday. The Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections are supposed to be held in coming April-May.

Earlier in the 2019 state assembly polls, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) bagged 57 out of the 60 legislative assembly seats.