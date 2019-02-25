Arunachal Pradesh government orders probe into violence over PRC issue

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet on Monday decided to set up an inquiry committee to probe the violence over the permanent residence certificate (PRC) issue that led to the death of three people and damage to public and private property in arson attacks.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who chaired the meeting, said the inquiry committee will be headed by an officer holding the rank of a Commissioner while another committee will be set up to assess the losses and damages caused to government and private property.

Khandu announced ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh each to the three killed in police firing during the mob violence in Itanagar and a government job to one of their family members. He said a compensation up to Rs 10 lakh will be provided for those injured.

The Cabinet meeting also reviewed the prevailing law and order situation in the state capital and its adjoining Naharlagun town. It also directed the district administration and police officials across to be on alert and prevent any rumour-mongering.

Violence erupted here on Friday after the government`s move to grant permanent residence certificate (PRC) to six non-Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribes communities.

Eighteen student and civil society groups, alleging a committee led by Environment and Forest Minister Nabam Rebia had submitted its report on the PRC without proper verification of facts, had called on protests to mount pressure on the state government to scrap the decision. Later that day, protesters set ablaze 50 vehicles and damaged over 100 vehicles.

Khandu also chaired a meeting with community-based organisations, political parties and students` organizations to work out peace in the state capital.

However, the National People`s Party and the Congress boycotted the all-party meeting.

Terming the incidences of violence in the state capital as "unfortunate", Khandu said there has been communication gap regarding the PRC issue that was to be brought up in the assembly, adding it was only for discussion and in no way or form a bill or a resolution.

The Chief Minister said the PRC is now a closed chapter and the government will not take it up the matter again.