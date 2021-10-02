Arunachal Pradesh: Magnitude 4.1 earthquake hits Basar

New Delhi: The National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Saturday (October 2, 2021) said an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Basar in Arunachal Pradesh.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 02-10-2021, 10:15:40 IST, Lat: 29.12 & Long: 93.99, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 143 km NNW of Basar, Arunachal Pradesh," NCS tweeted on Saturday.

Earlier in September, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit near Pangin of Arunachal Pradesh.

