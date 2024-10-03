Advertisement
ARUNACHAL PRADESH NEWS

Arunachal Pradesh: School Headmaster Arrested For Sexually Harassing Girl Students

A headmaster of a government school was arrested in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district on Thursday for allegedly harassing several girl students by sending messages with objectionable content to their mobile phones.

|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2024, 11:06 PM IST|Source: PTI
Representational Image. (Pexels)

Itanagar: A headmaster of a government school was arrested in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district on Thursday for allegedly harassing several girl students by sending messages with objectionable content to their mobile phones.

The headmaster of the government secondary school at Gautampur under the Diyun circle was apprehended after a complaint was lodged by the students on Wednesday, Changlang Superintendent of Police Kirli Padu said.

The complainants alleged that several girl students had either dropped out of the school or were not attending classes due to his "persistent harassment".

According to them, the headmaster had sent "sexually explicit messages to girl students of classes 9 and 10" and had called them to his residence on the pretext of providing financial aid and promising to promote them in exams.

Following the complaint, a special team was formed under the supervision of Miao SDPO Maga Tago and Diyun police station officer in-charge Lobsang Genden along with woman sub-inspector NS Thoumoung, the SP said.

After a preliminary investigation, the team arrested the accused and registered a case under various sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act.

