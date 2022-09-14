NewsIndia
ARVIND KEJRIWAL

Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP of ‘breaking governments’, claims party approached 10 AAP MLAs from Punjab

“Our 10 MLAs approached in Punjab by BJP; they are buying MLAs & breaking governments,” the AAP national convenor said. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 01:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP of ‘breaking governments’, claims party approached 10 AAP MLAs from Punjab

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reached out to 10 MLAs of his party from Punjab. “Our 10 MLAs approached in Punjab by BJP; they are buying MLAs & breaking governments,” news agency PTI reported CM Arvind Kejriwal as saying. 

Earlier, on Tuesday, AAP leader and Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema accused the BJP of offering Rs 20-25 crore each to its 10 MLAs in an attempt to topple the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government. Cheema claimed that seven to 10 AAP MLAs have been approached with offers of money and ministerial positions.

“Our MLAs in Punjab are being contacted by 'serial killer' BJP. They are being contacted telephonically by some people of the BJP who were sent by the BJP's central leadership to break our legislators away from the party,” said Cheema.

"They approached our MLAs and told them that their meeting will be arranged with big leaders in Delhi, and also offered them Rs 25 crore each,” he said.

However, BJP has not reacted to these allegations made by AAP yet.

Live Tv

Arvind KejriwalOperation LotusPunjabBJPAAPHarpal Singh CheemaBhagwant MannPoachinghorse-trading

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Secret of light seen in the sky in UP
DNA Video
DNA: A Story of Noor Inayat Khan, a British Indian-origin spy
DNA Video
DNA: BJP protests against Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: 8-month-old baby dies after mobile battery explodes
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of relationship between Kashmir and cinema
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the 'anti-seat belt mentality'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; September 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: The fight between BJP and Congress came on T-shirt-nicker
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu side's 'first victory' on Gyanvapi case
DNA Video
DNA: Antibiotics are taking lives!