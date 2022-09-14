Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP of ‘breaking governments’, claims party approached 10 AAP MLAs from Punjab

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reached out to 10 MLAs of his party from Punjab. “Our 10 MLAs approached in Punjab by BJP; they are buying MLAs & breaking governments,” news agency PTI reported CM Arvind Kejriwal as saying.

Earlier, on Tuesday, AAP leader and Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema accused the BJP of offering Rs 20-25 crore each to its 10 MLAs in an attempt to topple the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government. Cheema claimed that seven to 10 AAP MLAs have been approached with offers of money and ministerial positions.

“Our MLAs in Punjab are being contacted by 'serial killer' BJP. They are being contacted telephonically by some people of the BJP who were sent by the BJP's central leadership to break our legislators away from the party,” said Cheema.

"They approached our MLAs and told them that their meeting will be arranged with big leaders in Delhi, and also offered them Rs 25 crore each,” he said.

However, BJP has not reacted to these allegations made by AAP yet.