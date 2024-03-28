Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE Updates: Delhi CM To Be Produced For ED Remand, PIL Hearing In Court Today

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE Updates: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Arvind Kejriwal, is set to appear before the Rouse Avenue Court today, following the conclusion of his custodial remand by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). This development comes in the wake of Kejriwal’s arrest in connection with an alleged excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Simultaneously, the Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear a public interest litigation (PIL) today, which seeks Kejriwal’s removal from the post of Chief Minister of the Government of NCT of Delhi. The hearing will be presided over by Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora.

In a recent statement, Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of the embattled Chief Minister, asserted that her husband would disclose the truth about the alleged liquor scam in court on March 28. She highlighted that despite over 250 raids conducted by the ED in search of the scam money, no evidence has been found. Kejriwal has promised to reveal the whereabouts of the scam money and provide proof in court.

The Delhi High Court has also issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate in response to a petition filed by Kejriwal challenging his arrest and the ED remand granted by the trial court.