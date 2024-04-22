Live Updates | Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Three Crucial Hearings For Delhi CM In Excise Case

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE: The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear two petitions by Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday. The First PIL requests an ‘extra ordinary interim bail’ for the CM who is in the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) custody in an alleged excise policy scam. The second plea challenges the nine summonses issued by the ED in relation to the money laundering case linked to the nullified excise policy. Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain will preside over the hearing of these petitions.

On April 9, the high court rejected Kejriwal's request to challenge his arrest by the investigation agency, stating that his arrest was legal because he had repeatedly ignored summons. Also, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has extended Kejriwal's detention until April 23, and he is placed in Tihar jail.

Rouse Avenue Court Reserves Order

Earlier on Friday, the Rouse Avenue court reserved an order on a plea submitted by Kejriwal seeking instructions for Tihar jail officials to provide him with insulin and a permit for a daily 15-minute video consultation with doctors. He filed the petition, citing his severe diabetes condition and blood sugar level fluctuations.

The Special Judge, Kaveri Baweja, heard the arguments and said he would make the decision on April 22. In the meantime, he asked the Tihar Jail Authorities and ED to provide a detailed response regarding the matter.

Meals Included Mango Only Three Times: Singhvi

Representing the Delhi CM during the hearing, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that the accusations suggest he's been eating mangoes. However, out of 48 meals received from home, mangoes were only included three times, and they haven't been sent since April 8. Singhvi claimed that jail authorities, working with the Enforcement Directorate, are trying to divert attention by falsely claiming that Kejriwal's sugar levels are rising due to his diet.

Sunita Kejriwal Slams BJP In INDIA-Bloc's Rally

AAP and Kejriwal’s wife Sunita made strong accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre, accusing them of plans to ‘kill’ the Chief Minister in jail by denying him insulin. While addressing the public at INDIA-bloc’s rally, Sunita said that her husband has no desire for power but to serve the people of this country.