Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE Updates: Crucial Hearings For Delhi CM In SC, HC Today

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live News Updates: The Supreme Court and Delhi High Court are set to hear cases against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government, and the AAP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), making Monday the most significant day for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In the excise policy case, CM Kejriwal, who is currently incarcerated, filed a petition with the Supreme Court contesting his arrest and subsequent remand by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The AAP chief has denounced his arrest as politically motivated in a new affidavit submitted to the top court. He claims that it unfairly benefits the ruling party in the current elections, undermining the idea of "free and fair elections."

He reiterated his belief that the ED's actions were a part of a coordinated attempt to weaken the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leaders, portraying the case as a prime example of how the central government misuses agencies like the ED to suppress political opponents. However, the Deputy Director of the Enforcement Department counter-affidavit claimed that Kejriwal's arrest was necessary because of his "total non-co-operative attitude" and that his petition had no merit.

According to the affidavit, Kejriwal avoided questioning by not showing up in person for the investigation officer's visit even after being called nine times, and he avoided answering questions by being completely uncooperative and evasive when giving his statement under section 17 of the PMLA.

Moreover, a PIL regarding the appalling quality of education in MCD schools is scheduled to be heard by the Delhi High Court. It was previously reported to the court that administrative obstacles left nearly two lakh students without access to basic amenities. On April 26, the Delhi government, CM Kejriwal, and the MCD faced harsh criticism from the high court for neglecting to supply textbooks to more than 2 lakh students enrolled in MCD schools in Delhi.

The AAP-led Delhi government and Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj were accused by the Lieutenant Governor's office of postponing the approval of a proposal to temporarily increase the MCD Commissioner's financial authority from Rs 5 Cr to Rs 50 Cr after the high court's rebuke.

This delay, officials argued, has hampered some critical projects in education, health, and sanitation, as the Corporation's Standing Committee has not been constituted in over a year. Meanwhile, Sunita Kejriwal and Delhi Minister Atishi will meet jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday.

According to the jail manual, only two visitors are allowed per week. Because Atishi and Bhagwant Maan had already applied through the visitors portal, Sunita's request was denied earlier but Tihar Jail will reconsider her request following two meetings.

Atishi is expected to meet with CM Kejriwal around 12:30 p.m. on Monday.