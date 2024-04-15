SC Hearing On Kejriwal's Plea LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, challenging a high court order that upheld his arrest in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged excise policy scam. The hearing, scheduled for April 15, will be presided over by Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta.

Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21, following the high court’s refusal to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency, has sparked controversy. The high court dismissed Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest and subsequent remand in ED custody, stating that the ED had little choice after Kejriwal repeatedly ignored summonses and refused to join the investigation.

The case revolves around alleged corruption and money laundering in the creation and implementation of the Delhi government’s 2021-22 excise policy, which was later rescinded. Kejriwal, who is currently in judicial custody until April 15 and housed in Tihar Jail, has labeled his arrest as an “unprecedented assault on the tenets of democracy” and has appealed to the Supreme Court to declare the case against him as “illegal”.

Follow LIVE updates on SC hearing on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest: